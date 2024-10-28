Conservatives Triumph in Brazil's Local Elections Despite Bolsonaro's Declining Influence

In a pivotal moment for Brazilian politics, conservative and center-right parties claimed significant victories in the country's city elections. This shift highlights a preference for moderate candidates over those backed by former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The left managed to secure only two mayoral positions in the 26 state capitals during the elections that concluded on Sunday. Four prominent center-right parties, led by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Democratic Movement Party (MDB), captured the majority of the mayoral races, while Bolsonaro's Liberal Party struggled to meet expectations.

Former President Bolsonaro's influence appears to be waning, as evidenced by his candidates suffering defeats in major cities like Belo Horizonte and Fortaleza. While Bolsonaro still has a presence on the political stage, his ability to sway elections is being challenged, paving the way for new leadership within the right-wing bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)