Michel Barnier's Swift Return to Work After Surgery
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier underwent successful surgery over the weekend for a cervical lesion. At 73, Barnier promptly resumed work on Monday. Barnier, recently appointed by President Macron after a challenging election, focuses on approving the 2025 budget amidst financial challenges.
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier successfully underwent surgery for a cervical lesion over the weekend, according to a statement released by his office on Monday.
At 73, Barnier wasted no time and returned to his duties the same day, though the analysis of the lesion will take a few weeks. His office remained tight-lipped about whether cancer was suspected.
After a summer election left France's parliament fragmented, President Emmanuel Macron appointed the conservative veteran Barnier in early September. His immediate priority is pushing through the budget for 2025, as France grapples with deteriorating public finances.
