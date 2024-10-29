Republicans Challenge Pennsylvania Ballot Ruling in Supreme Court

In a significant move that could impact the forthcoming presidential election, Republicans have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in a Pennsylvania judicial decision. The ruling requires that provisional ballots, made necessary by errors on mail-in ballots, be counted, potentially changing thousands of votes.

The Republican National Committee, alongside the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, is seeking a stay on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's Oct. 23 ruling. This decision supported two Butler County voters who argued their provisional ballots should be counted after their initial mail-in ballots were rejected due to missing secrecy envelopes.

The case is being closely watched as Pennsylvania is a crucial battleground state, and the outcome could have broader implications for voter rights and election integrity in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)