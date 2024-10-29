Republicans Challenge Pennsylvania Ballot Ruling in Supreme Court
The Republican Party has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a Pennsylvania court decision that mandates counting provisional ballots from voters who mistakenly fill out their mail-in ballots incorrectly. This legal move could affect numerous votes in the upcoming presidential election.
The Republican National Committee, alongside the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, is seeking a stay on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's Oct. 23 ruling. This decision supported two Butler County voters who argued their provisional ballots should be counted after their initial mail-in ballots were rejected due to missing secrecy envelopes.
The case is being closely watched as Pennsylvania is a crucial battleground state, and the outcome could have broader implications for voter rights and election integrity in the state.
