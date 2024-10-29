Neera Tanden Criticizes Anti-Asian Immigration Policies

Neera Tanden, the US President's domestic policy adviser, has openly criticized political factions attempting to limit legal migration from Asian nations, arguing that such policies could adversely affect the families of legal immigrants in the United States.

Tanden emphasized the importance of legal immigration in American growth, pointing to the administration's efforts to expand support for documented dreamers. She highlighted sharp differences between current policies and those of former President Donald Trump, who attempted to restrict immigration from Asia.

Tanden expressed concern over potential future immigration restrictions if Trump's policies gain traction, highlighting the risks posed to Asian communities. Her comments underscore the ongoing debate surrounding the future of US immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)