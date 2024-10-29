Left Menu

Mexico's Judiciary Faces Constitutional Crossroads: Reform Sparks Tension

The Mexican Supreme Court is reviewing a proposal to invalidate parts of a judicial overhaul, challenging the popular election of judges. The decision, requiring eight out of 11 justices' votes, could stir a constitutional crisis. The proposal questions the court's independence and the legal reforms' potential impact on Mexico's democracy.

29-10-2024
Mexico's Supreme Court has put forth a proposal to challenge crucial aspects of a contentious judicial reform, aiming to declare the election of judges and magistrates by public vote unconstitutional. The proposal supports appointing Supreme Court justices by public vote, requiring the approval of eight out of the 11 justices.

This development has intensified the clash between Mexico's judiciary and the ruling party, hinting at a looming constitutional crisis. The reform introduces anonymous judges to tackle criminal cases, drawing criticism. The proposal also questions the reform's effects on judicial independence and power separation.

The reform has been passed by Congress, sparking debate over its potential to combat corruption and streamline justice. Critics argue it's authoritarian. An upcoming court vote could redefine Mexico's judiciary, with elections slated for June 2025 to reduce the number of justices. Meanwhile, the President and ruling party are challenging the court's constitutional evaluation.

