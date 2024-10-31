Left Menu

Foundation Day Sparks Controversy in J&K

The Foundation Day of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory has ignited controversy, with PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and other political leaders denouncing it as a 'black day' symbolizing disenfranchisement, not development. Mufti criticizes the removal of special status, deeming it an unfair act against J&K's identity and autonomy.

Jammu and Kashmir's Union Territory Foundation Day was marked by discord as PDP president Mehbooba Mufti denounced the celebration, calling it a 'black day' for the region. Mufti argued that the day represents disenfranchisement, not the development touted by the government.

She criticized the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, which she claims have eroded the region's autonomy, culture, and ability to self-govern. This sentiment was echoed by J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, who also condemned the day's observance.

Mainstream political parties, including the National Conference and People's Conference, boycotted the event. These leaders argue the imposed Union Territory status has stripped away the region's foundational rights and aspirations.

