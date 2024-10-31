Left Menu

Minister Kumaraswamy Slams Deputy CM Over Shakti Scheme Controversy

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy openly criticized Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's call to review the 'Shakti Scheme,' a program providing free bus services for women. He accused the government of using the review as a pretext to dismantle welfare schemes, warning against the potential economic harm to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:48 IST
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has sharply criticized Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar following his comments about reviewing the 'Shakti Scheme,' which grants free public bus services to women across the state.

Speaking at a campaign event in Tittamarahalli, Channapatna, Kumaraswamy questioned the motivations behind Shivakumar's statement, insinuating that the proposed review was a step toward ending several social welfare guarantees. "Is this decision due to dreams or divine intervention, as Shivakumar suggests? Are women demanding this review, having suddenly become economically empowered?" asked Kumaraswamy.

He accused the current government of planning to phase out the welfare schemes under the guise of reviews, criticizing the administration for stalling development efforts while imposing higher taxes, calling it a form of exploitation. He urged against damaging the state's economy further, emphasizing not burdening future generations while cautioning about economic turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

