Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Progress: A Report Card of Transformation

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha highlighted progress over the past five years and reassured that statehood will be restored in due time. Emphasizing economic growth and investment potential, he celebrated the region’s achievements under PM Modi's leadership during the J&K UT Foundation Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:34 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha addresses Foundation Day celebrations of UT. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Foundation Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the region's achievements over the past five years, positioning them as evidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to transformation in the area. Sinha assured that the administration is working towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

He reiterated that statehood would be reinstated at a suitable time, a promise the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah have committed to. Sinha conveyed his congratulations to the residents for contributing tirelessly to a secure and prosperous Union Territory, emphasizing the substantial progress made in various sectors.

The Lieutenant Governor also discussed Jammu and Kashmir's strong economic fundamentals and increasing appeal to investors. He noted that peace and stability have attracted significant investments over four years. Additionally, he celebrated the remarkable financial recovery of J&K Bank, which reported a profit surge after overcoming previous losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

