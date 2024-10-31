Kamala Harris Campaign Rebuts Trump's Election Fraud Claims

The election campaign of Democrat Kamala Harris has firmly pushed back against Republican Donald Trump's accusations of pervasive election fraud in Pennsylvania. A senior campaign official emphasized that the electoral system is effectively identifying any minor issues, maintaining its integrity.

The Harris campaign is diligently monitoring voting activity across the nation. In collaboration with state attorneys general, they are countering misinformation and addressing problems as they arise, ensuring the election's transparency and fairness.

The official accused Trump of fabricating fraud claims to create doubt about the election process and its institutions. This strategy, they argue, is Trump's preemptive move to declare the election as stolen if he faces the possibility of losing.

