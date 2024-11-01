Left Menu

Community Notes Under Scrutiny: Failing to Counter Election Misinformation

The crowd-sourced fact-checking feature 'Community Notes' on Elon Musk's X platform is criticized for not effectively countering misinformation about the U.S. election. A report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate reveals that 74% of analyzed misleading posts lacked accurate notes, resulting in 2.2 billion views of uncorrected content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 02:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 02:52 IST
Community Notes Under Scrutiny: Failing to Counter Election Misinformation

The fact-checking tool 'Community Notes' on Elon Musk's platform, X, is under fire for failing to adequately address misinformation related to the U.S. election, according to a report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). Of the 283 misleading posts analyzed by CCDH, 209 lacked corrective notes visible to all users, amassing a staggering 2.2 billion views.

X, which allows users to crowd-source fact-checking through Community Notes, was launched last year to combat misinformation. However, the feature seems insufficient against election-related misinformation, despite a defense from Keith Coleman, X's vice president of product. Coleman stated that thousands of election-related notes have cleared X's quality threshold this year.

Despite these assurances, X remains under scrutiny from multiple governments, including the UK, Australia, and Brazil. These countries have expressed concerns about X's content management practices. X also lost a lawsuit to CCDH earlier, accusing it of mishandling hate speech. Additionally, U.S. states have called on Musk to address misinformation spread by X's AI chatbot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024