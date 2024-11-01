Community Notes Under Scrutiny: Failing to Counter Election Misinformation
The crowd-sourced fact-checking feature 'Community Notes' on Elon Musk's X platform is criticized for not effectively countering misinformation about the U.S. election. A report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate reveals that 74% of analyzed misleading posts lacked accurate notes, resulting in 2.2 billion views of uncorrected content.
The fact-checking tool 'Community Notes' on Elon Musk's platform, X, is under fire for failing to adequately address misinformation related to the U.S. election, according to a report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). Of the 283 misleading posts analyzed by CCDH, 209 lacked corrective notes visible to all users, amassing a staggering 2.2 billion views.
X, which allows users to crowd-source fact-checking through Community Notes, was launched last year to combat misinformation. However, the feature seems insufficient against election-related misinformation, despite a defense from Keith Coleman, X's vice president of product. Coleman stated that thousands of election-related notes have cleared X's quality threshold this year.
Despite these assurances, X remains under scrutiny from multiple governments, including the UK, Australia, and Brazil. These countries have expressed concerns about X's content management practices. X also lost a lawsuit to CCDH earlier, accusing it of mishandling hate speech. Additionally, U.S. states have called on Musk to address misinformation spread by X's AI chatbot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Community Notes
- X
- Elon Musk
- misinformation
- elections
- CCDH
- Trump
- social media
- fact-checking
- politics
ALSO READ
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies
Judge Orders DOJ to Probe Pence's Document Case Amid Trump Election Trial
Trump's Controversial Immigration Claims Stir Latino Voter Concerns
Judge Halts New Georgia Election Rules in Trump's Third Legal Setback
Trump's Controversial Claims on Immigration Continue Amid Election Heat