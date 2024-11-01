Left Menu

Liz Cheney Condemns Trump's Violent Rhetoric Amid Presidential Race

In a heated political climate, former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney criticized Donald Trump's violent suggestion against her, questioning his suitability for the presidency. Cheney, now supporting Kamala Harris, highlighted the dangers of Trump's rhetoric and endorsed a cross-party approach for national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:39 IST
Former U.S. lawmaker Liz Cheney has voiced significant criticism against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, denouncing his violent remarks suggesting she face a firing squad due to her foreign policy opinions. Cheney asserts that Trump's rhetoric reflects an untrustworthy character for the presidency.

In a controversial statement at a campaign rally, Trump labeled Cheney a 'radical war hawk' and provocatively suggested she be put in front of a firing squad. Addressing his supporters, Trump indicated the use of military force against political adversaries and leftist activists if unrest occurs on Election Day.

Cheney, known for her opposition to Trump, has endorsed Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, emphasizing the need to prioritize national integrity over partisan allegiance. Despite facing hostility, Cheney remains a vocal advocate against Trump's approach, calling it tyrannical and unstable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

