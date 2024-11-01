Liz Cheney Condemns Trump's Violent Rhetoric Amid Presidential Race

Former U.S. lawmaker Liz Cheney has voiced significant criticism against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, denouncing his violent remarks suggesting she face a firing squad due to her foreign policy opinions. Cheney asserts that Trump's rhetoric reflects an untrustworthy character for the presidency.

In a controversial statement at a campaign rally, Trump labeled Cheney a 'radical war hawk' and provocatively suggested she be put in front of a firing squad. Addressing his supporters, Trump indicated the use of military force against political adversaries and leftist activists if unrest occurs on Election Day.

Cheney, known for her opposition to Trump, has endorsed Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, emphasizing the need to prioritize national integrity over partisan allegiance. Despite facing hostility, Cheney remains a vocal advocate against Trump's approach, calling it tyrannical and unstable.

