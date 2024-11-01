Social Media Shutdown Raises Political Tensions in Mauritius Ahead of Election

Mauritius' communication regulator has mandated a blackout of social media platforms by all internet service providers until the day after upcoming general elections, a decision that has incited the ire of the opposition who suspect it is an attempt to dodge electoral defeat.

This move follows a wiretapping scandal where several conversations involving political figures and civil society were leaked online, prompting concerns from Reporters Without Borders. The temporary shutdown has been justified by the ruling party as necessary for national security, however, opposition leaders, including Navin Ramgoolam, have condemned it as a political strategy.

Civil society organizations have warned that limiting access to digital platforms will harm democratic processes and economic activities. The issue of leaked calls being manipulated using AI technology has also been raised by the government.

