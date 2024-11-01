HD Kumaraswamy Rebukes Congress, Defends Emotional Nikhil Amidst Campaign Drama

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack on Congress leader criticisms aimed at NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who showed emotion during a campaign rally. Kumaraswamy questioned, "Don't they have tears? If one cannot shed tears, are they even human?"

During Thursday's passionate rally, Nikhil expressed disappointment over recent electoral defeats, attributing them to alleged Congress conspiracies in Mandya and Ramanagar districts. Responding to Congress leaders spotlighting Nikhil's electoral record, Kumaraswamy retorted, "This is Karnataka; anyone can contest anywhere. When Rahul Gandhi anticipated losing in Amethi, didn't he run in Wayanad, Kerala? Priyanka Gandhi could have run in Uttar Pradesh. Their family contests in Amethi and Rae Bareli, so why move to Kerala? Why are Congress leaders silent on this?"

Speaking while welcoming Congress defectors to JD(S) on Friday, Kumaraswamy defended his tenure's achievements in Channapatna, stating, "As Chief Minister and MLA for five years, I filled water in 107 lakes. Let them verify it. They claim 17 lakes, but why disregard the 107 I worked on? Why not report the truth? The records are public."

Kumaraswamy added, "Without Deve Gowda's Iggalur reservoir, those 17 lakes couldn't be filled today. It's a lifeline for Channapatna and Ramanagara taluks. What do they call Deve Gowda and me, who filled 107 lakes? Are we boasting about being Bhagirathas?" (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)