Democrats Brace for Trump's Premature Victory Claims: Strategy and Response

Democrats are gearing up for a swift response to potential premature election victory claims by Donald Trump, similar to his 2020 assertions. According to Harris campaign and party officials, they plan to emphasize the importance of waiting for complete vote counts.

Republican candidate Trump expressed hope to declare victory on Election Day, though election experts warned the final results could take days, particularly with possible recounts in pivotal regions. This mirrors the close race he is in with Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.

Harris, in a recent ABC interview, mentioned they are ready to counteract any false claims by Trump, with Democrats planning to saturate media platforms with calls for a complete vote count. Past experiences indicate their preparedness to influence public opinion and ensure transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)