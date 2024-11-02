U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Provisional Ballot Counting in Pennsylvania

The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down a Republican attempt to prevent the counting of provisional ballots in Pennsylvania. This decision is pivotal in the ongoing presidential election, as it may influence the final result in this key battleground state.

Provisional ballots ensure that voters who face eligibility questions on Election Day still have their votes counted upon confirmation of their eligibility. The court's ruling permits ballots from individuals whose mail-in votes were previously discarded to be included in the total tally.

Republicans argued that only votes meeting specific guidelines should be counted, emphasizing the potential significance of Pennsylvania's results. However, the Supreme Court's decision aligns with the intention of protecting each eligible voter's right to have their vote recognized.

