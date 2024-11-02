Left Menu

Traders Rally for 100% Voter Turnout in Key Elections

Traders' organization Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal is urging maximum voter participation in upcoming assembly and by-elections across several states, including Jharkhand and Maharashtra. The group aims to inspire through action and encourage broader civic engagement, enhancing election outcomes with increased voter turnout. Awareness campaigns and booth level efforts are underway.

In a bid to boost voter turnout, the Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal is calling on traders to ensure 100% participation in the forthcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, as well as bye-elections in various states. The organization argues that full voter turnout will yield a true electoral verdict, complementing the Election Commission's efforts for comprehensive civic engagement.

Ravikant Garg, president of the traders' body, emphasized the organization's commitment to lead by example, engaging with other groups to foster a culture of robust voter participation. 'We can significantly contribute to this initiative as our members are actively involved in socially and nationally significant causes,' he stated. The organization plans to travel to election-affected areas, organizing camps and voter motivation initiatives, including the provision of amenities at polling stations to encourage turnout.

In specific electoral developments, the Election Commission has scheduled bypolls for nine UP seats, left vacant mostly due to MLAs assuming MP positions, while other bypolls will occur in Maharashtra and Jharkhand in November. These efforts align with the traders' group's endeavor to set a democratic participation benchmark, advocating for civic responsibility within the business community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

