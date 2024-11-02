Left Menu

Khamenei's Warning to U.S. and Israel: A 'Crushing Response' Awaits

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned the United States and Israel of a strong retaliation for their actions against Iran. His comments, shared with students, come ahead of the anniversary of the U.S. embassy seizure in Tehran following the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Updated: 02-11-2024 14:26 IST
In a stern message, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei declared that the United States and Israel would face severe repercussions for their actions against Iran. His statement, echoing through state media, emphasized that 'enemies' will encounter an undeniable and forceful response from Iran and its allies in the resistance front.

The timing of Khamenei's comments is significant, coinciding with the upcoming anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran by revolutionary students. This act marked a pivotal moment shortly after the Islamic revolution toppled the U.S.-supported Shah, reshaping Iran's political landscape.

As tensions simmer, the Iranian leader's remarks aim to bolster domestic support and underscore Iran's stance against perceived external threats. The words serve as a potent reminder of the region's complex geopolitical dynamics, where historical grievances continue to shape contemporary relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

