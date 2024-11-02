Left Menu

Soren and Kharge Counter Modi: Election Promises at the Forefront

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge respond to PM Modi's accusations against Congress's poll promises, highlighting the INDIA bloc's intentions for upcoming elections. The discourse centers on accountability and unfulfilled promises, leading to a heated exchange on political commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:37 IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren fired back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, defending the Congress party against allegations of broken electoral promises. Soren asserted that his party, part of the INDIA alliance with Congress, consistently delivers more than it pledges. He emphasized the importance of making promises that can be fulfilled.

The political scene heats up ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress prepare to field candidates in 70 of the 81 constituencies. This follows a string of tweets from Modi, who criticized Congress for allegedly making empty promises during elections, which he claims have compromised developmental progress and governance in Congress-led states such as Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. Modi warned against what he described as the 'Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises.'

Amidst this political clash, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP government of deception. He directly challenged Modi's claims, questioning the government's policies on unemployment, fiscal management, and economic pressures. Kharge labeled the BJP's initiatives as publicity stunts, while highlighting socio-economic issues under the current administration, aiming to counter Modi's critiques with evidence of alleged governmental failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

