Union Minister Puri Critiques Congress Chief Kharge's Remarks Amid Political Tensions

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has sharply criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent comments on the central government's performance, attributing Kharge's remarks to frustration within his own party. In a conversation with ANI, Puri alleged Kharge felt sidelined when Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination in Wayanad without his presence.

During a recent visit to Karnataka, Kharge publicly rebuked the state's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, cautioning that unfulfilled promises would undermine their credibility. Puri highlighted the BJP's track record of fulfilling election pledges since 2014, contrasting it with what he described as Congress's unrealistic commitments lacking resource consideration.

Citing examples of BJP's policy implementation, Puri criticized the opposition's promise of free electricity, arguing it lacked feasibility. He further pointed to disparities in fuel prices between BJP and Congress-ruled states. Declaring confidence in BJP's electoral prospects in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, Puri linked Congress's struggles to its policies and leadership challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)