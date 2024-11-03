Moldova's Runoff: A Diplomatic Tug-of-War

Moldova is at a decisive crossroads as citizens head to the polls for a presidential runoff on Sunday. The election, marred by accusations of meddling, could tip the balance of power toward Russia or the European Union.

Pro-Western President Maia Sandu, who aims to pivot Moldova towards EU membership by 2030, competes against Alexandr Stoianoglo, seen as favorable to Russian interests. A victory for Stoianoglo could shape future parliamentary elections and the political landscape of Moldova.

Further controversies have arisen with fresh claims of election intervention. Law enforcement is actively combating reports of a vote-buying scheme that allegedly involved Russian support. As the situation unfolds, the EU and Russia keenly observe Moldova's geopolitical orientation.

(With inputs from agencies.)