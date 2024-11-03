Left Menu

Iran Braces for Potential Trump Presidential Victory

As the U.S. presidential election looms, Iran and its regional allies fear a potential victory for Donald Trump. Concerns center around a revival of his 'maximum pressure' policy, increased Israeli military actions, and sanctions that could further cripple Iran's economy and foreign policy.

Iran's leadership is deeply concerned about the possible reelection of Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. According to various sources, Iranian leaders fear a reinstatement of Trump's aggressive policies, which include empowering Israel to target Iran's nuclear facilities and imposing crippling sanctions.

Trump's past presidency witnessed heightened tensions due to his withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and the assassination of key Iranian figures. Iranian officials and their regional allies fear the potential economic and geopolitical consequences of Trump's support for Israeli military strategies against Iran.

As the election draws near, analysts suggest that whether Trump or Kamala Harris leads the next administration, Iran's leverage will be diminished. This is attributed to an ongoing military campaign aimed at Iran's proxies and increasing bipartisan support in the U.S. for a tough stance on Iran.

