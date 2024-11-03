Sana Malik Confident Amidst Political Challenges in Anushakti Nagar

Sana Malik, the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) candidate from Anushakti Nagar Assembly Constituency, expressed confidence about her electoral prospects during an interview with ANI on Sunday. Malik, the daughter of Nawab Malik, a well-known political figure, is determined to retain the assembly seat once held by her father.

Malik described the election as a significant challenge due to the direct competition and the pressure of maintaining her father's political legacy. Despite a setback in the 2017 BMC elections, she emphasized her ongoing efforts to connect with the electorate in Anushakti Nagar over the past seven years, which she believes will contribute to her success.

Nawab Malik, now contesting from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, highlighted his daughter's qualifications and experience. Amidst allegations linking him to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, both Sana and Nawab Malik denied the accusations, labeling them false. The BJP and Shiv Sena have voiced their opposition, while alliances such as the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi gear up for the upcoming Maharashtra elections in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)