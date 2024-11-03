Left Menu

Sana Malik Confident Amidst Political Challenges in Anushakti Nagar

Sana Malik, NCP's candidate for Anushakti Nagar, is determined to retain her father Nawab Malik's assembly seat despite party rivalries and accusations. Nawab Malik faces scrutiny over alleged ties with Dawood Ibrahim, which both refute. The Maharashtra elections promise intense political contests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 15:24 IST
Sana Malik Confident Amidst Political Challenges in Anushakti Nagar
Sana Malik, NCP candidate from Anushakti Nagar Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sana Malik, the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) candidate from Anushakti Nagar Assembly Constituency, expressed confidence about her electoral prospects during an interview with ANI on Sunday. Malik, the daughter of Nawab Malik, a well-known political figure, is determined to retain the assembly seat once held by her father.

Malik described the election as a significant challenge due to the direct competition and the pressure of maintaining her father's political legacy. Despite a setback in the 2017 BMC elections, she emphasized her ongoing efforts to connect with the electorate in Anushakti Nagar over the past seven years, which she believes will contribute to her success.

Nawab Malik, now contesting from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, highlighted his daughter's qualifications and experience. Amidst allegations linking him to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, both Sana and Nawab Malik denied the accusations, labeling them false. The BJP and Shiv Sena have voiced their opposition, while alliances such as the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi gear up for the upcoming Maharashtra elections in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024