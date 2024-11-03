Left Menu

Amit Shah's Roaring Rally: BJP's Bid to Uproot Jharkhand Leadership

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, urging voters to 'take revenge' for backward class atrocities ahead of assembly elections. Shah criticized Soren for corruption, unfulfilled job promises, and rising crime rates, promoting BJP as the change agent under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:29 IST
Amit Shah's Roaring Rally: BJP's Bid to Uproot Jharkhand Leadership
Union Minister Amit Shah addresses rally in Jharkhand's Hazaribag. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rally held in Hazaribag, Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified his criticism against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging the electorate to 'take revenge' for the purported injustices faced by backward classes. As assembly elections loom, Shah labeled Soren as a 'corrupt CM' and implored voters to support the BJP.

Shah accused the incumbent government of failing to deliver on promises, including the provision of 5 lakh jobs per year, stating that if the BJP returns to power, it will offer 2.85 lakh government jobs. He further alleged financial misconduct involving Rs 350 crores from an INDI alliance MLA's residence.

The Union Minister also criticized the rise in crime rates under Soren's rule and promised that BJP would establish a Special Investigation Team to ensure justice. Shah contended that PM Modi's government will introduce positive changes, prioritizing youth employment and welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024