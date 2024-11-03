Amit Shah's Roaring Rally: BJP's Bid to Uproot Jharkhand Leadership
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, urging voters to 'take revenge' for backward class atrocities ahead of assembly elections. Shah criticized Soren for corruption, unfulfilled job promises, and rising crime rates, promoting BJP as the change agent under PM Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a rally held in Hazaribag, Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified his criticism against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging the electorate to 'take revenge' for the purported injustices faced by backward classes. As assembly elections loom, Shah labeled Soren as a 'corrupt CM' and implored voters to support the BJP.
Shah accused the incumbent government of failing to deliver on promises, including the provision of 5 lakh jobs per year, stating that if the BJP returns to power, it will offer 2.85 lakh government jobs. He further alleged financial misconduct involving Rs 350 crores from an INDI alliance MLA's residence.
The Union Minister also criticized the rise in crime rates under Soren's rule and promised that BJP would establish a Special Investigation Team to ensure justice. Shah contended that PM Modi's government will introduce positive changes, prioritizing youth employment and welfare schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Allegations Rock Mysuru: Enforcement Raids Target MUDA Over Land Allotments
Corruption Charges Ignite Fire NOC Scandal in Rajkot
Xi Jinping's Rocket Force Reforms Amid Corruption Cleanup
SIG CEO Samuel Sigrist Sparks Growth Rally in Indian Market
Xi Jinping's Strategic Missile Command: A Fight Against Corruption