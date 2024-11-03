Amit Shah's Roaring Rally: BJP's Bid to Uproot Jharkhand Leadership

In a rally held in Hazaribag, Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified his criticism against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging the electorate to 'take revenge' for the purported injustices faced by backward classes. As assembly elections loom, Shah labeled Soren as a 'corrupt CM' and implored voters to support the BJP.

Shah accused the incumbent government of failing to deliver on promises, including the provision of 5 lakh jobs per year, stating that if the BJP returns to power, it will offer 2.85 lakh government jobs. He further alleged financial misconduct involving Rs 350 crores from an INDI alliance MLA's residence.

The Union Minister also criticized the rise in crime rates under Soren's rule and promised that BJP would establish a Special Investigation Team to ensure justice. Shah contended that PM Modi's government will introduce positive changes, prioritizing youth employment and welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)