Eurozone Bonds Steady Ahead of Critical Week

Eurozone bond yields remained steady on Monday, marking the start of a pivotal week that includes the U.S. presidential election and a much-anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, serving as the eurozone benchmark, exhibited minimal change, resting at 2.408%. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year yield dipped slightly by 0.9 basis points to settle at 3.671%, narrowing the yield spread between Italian and German bonds to 125 basis points.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury saw a reduction of 5 basis points to 4.315%, as market participants reacted to a poll placing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris ahead of Republican Donald Trump in traditionally right-leaning Iowa. Recently, U.S. yields have been on the rise, partly due to investor strategies anticipating a Trump victory and the potential impact of tariffs and tax cuts on inflation. Germany's two-year bond yield, which is more reflective of European Central Bank rate changes, increased by 3 basis points to 2.304%.

(With inputs from agencies.)