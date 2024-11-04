Eurozone Bonds Steady Ahead of Critical Week
Eurozone bond yields remained stable as a significant week began, featuring the U.S. presidential election and a Federal Reserve rate decision. Germany's 10-year bond and U.S. Treasury yields had minor changes, influenced by political polling and investor speculation about inflation due to tariffs and tax cuts.
Eurozone bond yields remained steady on Monday, marking the start of a pivotal week that includes the U.S. presidential election and a much-anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
Germany's 10-year bond yield, serving as the eurozone benchmark, exhibited minimal change, resting at 2.408%. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year yield dipped slightly by 0.9 basis points to settle at 3.671%, narrowing the yield spread between Italian and German bonds to 125 basis points.
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury saw a reduction of 5 basis points to 4.315%, as market participants reacted to a poll placing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris ahead of Republican Donald Trump in traditionally right-leaning Iowa. Recently, U.S. yields have been on the rise, partly due to investor strategies anticipating a Trump victory and the potential impact of tariffs and tax cuts on inflation. Germany's two-year bond yield, which is more reflective of European Central Bank rate changes, increased by 3 basis points to 2.304%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Hockey Showdown: Clash with World Champions Germany
Torrential Rains Unleash Havoc Across Italy and France
Japan, UK, Italy Fast-Track Next-Gen Fighter Jet Development with New Trilateral Initiative
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Secures Massive Investment Deals in Germany and UK
Indian Hockey Team Arrives in Delhi for Germany Showdown