EC's Bold Decision: Maharashtra DGP Transferred After Controversy

In a significant move, the Election Commission has directed the immediate transfer of Maharashtra's Director General of Police, Rashmi Shukla, following allegations of her involvement in phone-tapping opposition politicians. This decision comes after repeated complaints from various political parties in the state.

Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar praised the decision, emphasizing that those involved in such controversies should not remain in critical posts. Accompanying him, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray also expressed approval of the EC's intervention.

State Congress President Nana Patole confirmed that the party had approached the Election Commission three times to seek Shukla's transfer. As a result of the directive, the chief secretary has assigned the responsibility to the Mumbai police commissioner until a senior IPS officer takes over.

(With inputs from agencies.)