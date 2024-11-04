Left Menu

EU Applauds Pro-Western Victory in Moldova's Election

The European Union praised Maia Sandu's re-election as Moldova's president amid allegations of Russian interference. EU officials commended the Moldovan authorities for managing a fair election against challenges like vote-buying and misinformation. Sandu led with 54.35% of the votes against Stoianoglo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:19 IST
The European Union extended congratulations to Maia Sandu on her successful re-election for a second term as Moldova's president, acknowledging her pro-Western stance.

The EU commended Moldova's government for executing the election effectively, despite encountering unprecedented obstacles from Russia, which allegedly indulged in vote-buying and spreading disinformation, according to a statement from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the Commission.

After counting 98% of the ballots, the Central Election Commission announced that Sandu held a clear lead over Stoianoglo, earning 54.35% of the vote, marking the end of a contentious campaign fraught with constant interference allegations denied by Russia.

