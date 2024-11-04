BJP Protests Demand Reappointment of Bus Marshals in Delhi

In a significant demonstration, BJP workers gathered near Chief Minister Atishi's residence in Delhi, demanding the immediate reappointment of 10,000 civil defence volunteers (CDVs) who were previously employed as bus marshals.

Amidst tensions, many protesters, including BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, were detained by the Delhi police to uphold law and order. The demonstrators accused Atishi of neglecting the reappointment orders despite directives from Lt Governor V K Saxena to resume employment from November 1.

Atishi stated that the process of redeploying CDVs for anti-air pollution initiatives will be initiated shortly. She also mentioned plans to propose their permanent engagement to the LG. The debate continues, as the CDVs were initially removed due to mandate violations last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)