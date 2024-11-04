Left Menu

BJP Protests Demand Reappointment of Bus Marshals in Delhi

BJP workers in Delhi protested near Chief Minister Atishi's residence, demanding the reappointment of 10,000 civil defence volunteers as bus marshals. Detained by police, the protesters, led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, accused Atishi of failing to act on prior reappointment orders. The issue remains contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:02 IST
BJP Protests Demand Reappointment of Bus Marshals in Delhi
AAP MLA Atishi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a significant demonstration, BJP workers gathered near Chief Minister Atishi's residence in Delhi, demanding the immediate reappointment of 10,000 civil defence volunteers (CDVs) who were previously employed as bus marshals.

Amidst tensions, many protesters, including BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, were detained by the Delhi police to uphold law and order. The demonstrators accused Atishi of neglecting the reappointment orders despite directives from Lt Governor V K Saxena to resume employment from November 1.

Atishi stated that the process of redeploying CDVs for anti-air pollution initiatives will be initiated shortly. She also mentioned plans to propose their permanent engagement to the LG. The debate continues, as the CDVs were initially removed due to mandate violations last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

Latest News

