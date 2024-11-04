German Government's Stability Amidst Internal Disputes

The German coalition government is showing signs of resilience amid internal challenges as it aims to continue functioning until the elections next year, a government spokesperson announced on Monday.

Despite facing fundamental disagreements, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his core team are determined to work together constructively until the Bundestag election date on September 28. The statement was made during a routine news briefing in Berlin.

While declining to elaborate on Scholz's stance regarding contentious issues raised by the economy and finance ministers, such as potential delays in climate targets and the reallocation of funds from a paused semiconductor plant, the spokesperson emphasized that dialogue is ongoing to resolve disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)