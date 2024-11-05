Belarus Election Drama: Lukashenko's Token Competition

Belarus' election commission has lent a veneer of competition to the authoritarian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko by allowing seven loyal politicians to begin gathering signatures for the upcoming January election.

This election will mark another chapter in Lukashenko's 30-year reign, during which he has suppressed opposition and media freedom. The election, set for January 26, follows massive protests in 2020 that were quashed by the regime. The crackdown resulted in around 65,000 arrests and major opposition figures being imprisoned or exiled.

While Lukashenko navigates the political landscape with substantial backing from Russia, the commission's decision excludes genuine opposition. Political analysts and exiled activists voice skepticism over the election's legitimacy, viewing it as an electoral charade designed to fortify Lukashenko's grip on power.

