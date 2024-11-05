JMM Calls for Presidential Intervention Amidst PM's Visit in Jharkhand

In a recent political clash, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to step in after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren endured a significant delay while attempting to take off in a helicopter. The delay occurred as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his visit to the state, sparking accusations from the JMM of unfair treatment.

The JMM's letter to the President highlighted that Chief Minister Soren's flight was delayed for over 90 minutes despite falling outside an advised no-fly zone meant to protect the PM. Claiming bias, JMM emphasized that these actions clash with assurances of equal campaigning opportunities given by the Election Commission to all parties.

The incident has drawn attention to potential biases in political campaigning, as JMM's star campaigner, Soren, was hindered in his electoral activities while BJP's leading figure, the Prime Minister, campaigned freely. The JMM urges the President to ensure democratic equality is restored in the run-up to the elections scheduled for November 13 and 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)