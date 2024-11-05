Illinois Democrats Grapple to Defend U.S. House Seats in Pivotal Races

As Republicans strive to regain control of the U.S. House, Illinois Democrats are battling to hold onto their seats in several pivotal congressional races across the state. The competition is particularly fierce for two first-term representatives seeking reelection.

Rep. Eric Sorensen, running in the 17th Congressional District, faces Republican Joe McGraw. The district, characterized by its union-heavy manufacturing areas and liberal college towns, poses unique challenges with its mix of conservative farmland areas. Meanwhile, Rep. Nikki Budzinski is challenged by Republican Joshua Loyd in the 13th District, with both parties emphasizing fundraising and constituent priorities.

Efforts to increase voter turnout are underway, with Democrats leveraging a political map favoring incumbents. The party has also introduced non-binding advisory questions for voters, covering critical issues such as property tax relief and election worker interference.

