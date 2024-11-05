Left Menu

Russia Criticizes Moldova's Controversial Election

Russia has condemned Moldova's presidential election, claiming it was unfair by excluding Moldovans in Russia and favoring those in the West. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov argues that most Moldovan voters opposed re-elected president Maia Sandu, questioning her legitimacy.

Updated: 05-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:41 IST
In a heated political climate, Russia has denounced Moldova's recent presidential election as unjust. According to the Kremlin, the election process allegedly disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens residing in Russia while granting voting rights predominantly to those in Western nations.

Russia's criticism centers on the claim that a majority of Moldovans, who cast their ballots within the country, opposed the re-election of Maia Sandu as president. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested this outcome challenges the legitimacy of Sandu's presidency.

As tensions rise in Eastern Europe, the results have significant implications for Moldova's political relations with both Russia and Western countries. The contested election outcomes continue to stoke debate over electoral fairness and legitimacy.

