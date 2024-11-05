Russia Criticizes Moldova's Controversial Election

In a heated political climate, Russia has denounced Moldova's recent presidential election as unjust. According to the Kremlin, the election process allegedly disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens residing in Russia while granting voting rights predominantly to those in Western nations.

Russia's criticism centers on the claim that a majority of Moldovans, who cast their ballots within the country, opposed the re-election of Maia Sandu as president. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested this outcome challenges the legitimacy of Sandu's presidency.

As tensions rise in Eastern Europe, the results have significant implications for Moldova's political relations with both Russia and Western countries. The contested election outcomes continue to stoke debate over electoral fairness and legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)