Moldova Election Turmoil: Russia Rejects Sandu's Victory
Russia has condemned Moldova's recent election, claiming it was unfair and denying Maia Sandu as the legitimate president. Despite winning with strong overseas support, Sandu's victory faces allegations of Moscow's interference. Kremlin criticizes the process, citing exclusion of Moldovans in Russia.
The political landscape in Moldova is under significant scrutiny as Russia denounces the weekend election results, questioning their fairness. The victor, Maia Sandu, emerges amidst allegations of meddling by Moscow, charges that have been refuted by the Kremlin.
Sandu, a pro-European leader, defeated a candidate supported by a pro-Russian party despite official results indicating her win was heavily bolstered by expatriate votes. However, domestically, she narrowly lost the vote.
Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, criticized the election process, emphasizing the exclusion of many Moldovan voters in Russia and labeling the election undemocratic. Meanwhile, the U.S. has congratulated Sandu and dismissed Russia's interference claims as unsuccessful.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moldova
- election
- Russia
- Maia Sandu
- pro-Western
- Kremlin
- democracy
- interference
- Moscow
- European Union
ALSO READ
Kremlin's Ties with Pyongyang: Clarifications and Speculations
Kremlin's Silence on Trump's Alleged Threat
Moscow's Murky Meddling and Media: The Kremlin's Quiet Support for Trump
Navigating Democracy in Jammu and Kashmir: Elections and Reservations
Nijjar was terrorist for us but anything extra-judicial wrong in democracy; truth must come out: Recalled Indian envoy to Canada.