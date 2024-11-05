Moldova Election Turmoil: Russia Rejects Sandu's Victory

The political landscape in Moldova is under significant scrutiny as Russia denounces the weekend election results, questioning their fairness. The victor, Maia Sandu, emerges amidst allegations of meddling by Moscow, charges that have been refuted by the Kremlin.

Sandu, a pro-European leader, defeated a candidate supported by a pro-Russian party despite official results indicating her win was heavily bolstered by expatriate votes. However, domestically, she narrowly lost the vote.

Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, criticized the election process, emphasizing the exclusion of many Moldovan voters in Russia and labeling the election undemocratic. Meanwhile, the U.S. has congratulated Sandu and dismissed Russia's interference claims as unsuccessful.

