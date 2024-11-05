Russia's New Diplomatic Envoy to the U.S.

Russia is preparing to appoint a new ambassador to the United States, contingent upon Washington's readiness to sustain diplomatic communications. This revelation comes from Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, cited by the RIA news agency on Tuesday.

Anatoly Antonov, the former ambassador, concluded his diplomatic mission last month. In response to speculation about the potential downgrading of relations with Washington, the Kremlin announced on October 7th that a new ambassador would indeed be appointed.

The decision underscores Russia's commitment to maintaining diplomatic ties, amid tensions and changing geopolitical landscapes.

