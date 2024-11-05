Left Menu

Fadnavis Kicks Off Sixth Campaign as Maharashtra's Political Saga Unfolds

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis commenced his campaign for the upcoming state polls, targeting Congress for a 'fake' constitutional narrative. Asserting confidence in Mahayuti's retention of power, he emphasized unity in deciding leadership roles post-election. Fadnavis, from the Nagpur constituency, seeks a sixth term.

  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched his campaign for the upcoming state elections on Tuesday, taking a firm jab at the opposition Congress over what he described as a 'fake' narrative regarding the Constitution.

Fadnavis confidently declared that, should the ruling coalition Mahayuti—composed of the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP—be re-elected, coalition members would collaboratively decide on leadership roles, including the chief minister position.

Initiating his electoral efforts in Nagpur South-West, Fadnavis, who has seen five successful election runs since 1999 as an MLA, promises to further connect with voters in his constituency, asserting that their support remains unwavering ahead of his sixth term race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

