Decoding the Electoral College: The System Behind U.S. Presidential Elections
The U.S. presidential election is determined by the Electoral College, not merely by the popular vote. States are allotted electors largely based on population, requiring a candidate to secure 270 of 538 votes to win. The system has been criticized but remains pivotal in presidential contests.
In the United States, presidential hopefuls must navigate the unique Electoral College system, which assigns electoral votes to states based on their population, to secure the presidency. This process often results in the election of a candidate who, despite losing the popular vote, secures the majority of the 538 electoral votes available.
The system was a constitutional compromise and maintains the rule that each state gets electors equivalent to its representatives and senators in Congress. Most states employ a winner-take-all system, focusing campaign efforts on pivotal battleground states where small voting shifts can transfer entire sets of electoral votes.
The prospect of change remains a topic of debate, given challenges like the potential for tie votes and 'rogue' electors. Congressional adjustments like the Electoral Count Reform Act have been enacted to refine procedures, yet abolishing the Electoral College entails amending the U.S. Constitution, a feat not easily achieved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
