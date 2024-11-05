Putin Calls for Fair World Order Amid Sanctions Dispute
President Vladimir Putin addressed Western ambassadors, emphasizing Russia's commitment to cooperation but warning against the imposition of 'illegal' sanctions and advocating for a fair global order during a meeting with new ambassadors, including those from Japan, Canada, and Israel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:43 IST
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin asserted Russia's dedication to constructive global partnerships, while advocating for a fair global order, during a meeting with newly appointed foreign ambassadors.
At the event, held on Tuesday, Putin welcomed representatives from various nations, notably Japan, Canada, and Israel.
He articulated a firm stance against what he termed 'illegal' sanctions and restrictions imposed by Western countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Russia
- sanctions
- world order
- diplomacy
- ambassadors
- cooperation
- Japan
- Canada
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Foreign Minister Highlights Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Regional Cooperation
Diplomatic Tensions: Russia-North Korea Cooperation's Impact on South Korea
Regional Initiative Marks 10 Years in Fight Against Child Labour, Strengthens South-South Cooperation
India's Trust-Based Diplomacy: A Global Beacon
Adm Dinesh K Tripathi Visits UAE to Enhance Naval Cooperation and Strategic Partnership