Left Menu

Putin Calls for Fair World Order Amid Sanctions Dispute

President Vladimir Putin addressed Western ambassadors, emphasizing Russia's commitment to cooperation but warning against the imposition of 'illegal' sanctions and advocating for a fair global order during a meeting with new ambassadors, including those from Japan, Canada, and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:43 IST
Putin Calls for Fair World Order Amid Sanctions Dispute
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

President Vladimir Putin asserted Russia's dedication to constructive global partnerships, while advocating for a fair global order, during a meeting with newly appointed foreign ambassadors.

At the event, held on Tuesday, Putin welcomed representatives from various nations, notably Japan, Canada, and Israel.

He articulated a firm stance against what he termed 'illegal' sanctions and restrictions imposed by Western countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024