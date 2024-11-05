Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid U.S. Election Volatility

Euro zone bond yields experienced an uptick on Tuesday, with market participants focused on the U.S. presidential election, which could incite notable volatility across global bond markets and various asset classes.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, a euro zone benchmark, increased by 4 basis points to 2.43%, nearing last week's peak. Opinion polls depict the U.S. election as too close to call, introducing potential market fluctuations before the outcome is clear.

Expectations of increased U.S. Treasury volatility are reflected in the MOVE index reaching a year-high, with analysts anticipating further rate movements after the election. Euro zone bonds are likely to respond to shifts in U.S. Treasury movements, further impacted by Trump's potential policy outcomes and European economic factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)