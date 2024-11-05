Opposition MPs Seek Speaker's Assurance on Waqf Bill Amendments

In a crucial meeting on Tuesday, opposition MPs involved in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) addressing the Waqf Amendment Bill sought the intervention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee emerged from the discussions, confirming that Speaker Birla had assured them he would thoroughly review their grievances.

Banerjee voiced concerns about BJP leaders' absence from JPC meetings, underscoring the necessity of opposition participation to meet quorum requirements. He praised the Speaker for his patience and willingness to consider the MPs' issues. Echoing Banerjee, AAP's Sanjay Singh stated that their views were conveyed in confidence to the Speaker, who promised careful deliberation.

The backdrop to these discussions is the JPC's broader agenda to overhaul the Waqf Act, 1995. Amid persistent issues of mismanagement and corruption, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, proposes comprehensive reforms. The bill aims at digitization, improved audits, and robust legal frameworks to address encroachments, reflecting a coordinated national effort for reform. (ANI)

