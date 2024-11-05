Left Menu

Opposition MPs Seek Speaker's Assurance on Waqf Bill Amendments

Opposition MPs from the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to discuss their concerns. Speaker Birla assured them of addressing their grievances. The discussions highlight broader national efforts to reform the Waqf Act and ensure responsible management of waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:20 IST
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a crucial meeting on Tuesday, opposition MPs involved in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) addressing the Waqf Amendment Bill sought the intervention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee emerged from the discussions, confirming that Speaker Birla had assured them he would thoroughly review their grievances.

Banerjee voiced concerns about BJP leaders' absence from JPC meetings, underscoring the necessity of opposition participation to meet quorum requirements. He praised the Speaker for his patience and willingness to consider the MPs' issues. Echoing Banerjee, AAP's Sanjay Singh stated that their views were conveyed in confidence to the Speaker, who promised careful deliberation.

The backdrop to these discussions is the JPC's broader agenda to overhaul the Waqf Act, 1995. Amid persistent issues of mismanagement and corruption, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, proposes comprehensive reforms. The bill aims at digitization, improved audits, and robust legal frameworks to address encroachments, reflecting a coordinated national effort for reform. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

