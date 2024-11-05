Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Pakistan's Military Leadership Extension

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has criticized the government's extension of Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's term by two years, alleging it was done out of fear of PTI chief Imran Khan. Controversial legislation also increases Supreme Court judges, raising concerns of undermining democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday voiced strong opposition against the government's decision to extend Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's tenure by two years. The party claims this decision was made out of fear of their leader, Imran Khan.

Earlier, Parliament passed legislation increasing the tenure of all three armed services chiefs from three to five years. It also expanded the Supreme Court from 17 to 34 judges.

Speculation is rife that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led administration made these moves under Gen Munir's influence, who now remains in his position until November 2027. Criticism from within PTI suggests these changes appear to cement an 'undeclared martial law' according to close aide Sayed Zulfi Bukhari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

