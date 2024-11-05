Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Slams JMM, Compares to Mughal Era Looting

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath critiqued the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha by drawing a parallel to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, alleging JMM Minister Alamgir of looting the state's wealth. He warned of the demographic impact of unchecked Bangladeshi infiltration. Union Minister Rajnath Singh also accused the Jharkhand government of corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a strong stance against the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday, likening the party to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Addressing a public rally, Adityanath claimed that JMM Minister Alamgir looted the state, similar to Aurangzeb's historical plundering. He highlighted the discovery of large sums of money at Alamgir's residence, suggesting it belonged to the people of Jharkhand.

Expressing concerns over demographic changes due to unchecked infiltration from Bangladesh, Adityanath warned that religious practices could be severely impacted. He urged voters to support the BJP in the upcoming elections, framing it as a chance to combat development deceit and preserve cultural traditions under the 'Ek rahiye aur Nek rahiye' motto.

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also criticized the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government for alleged corruption. Comparing the BJP and its allies to 'powerful rockets,' Singh emphasized their potential to drive swift development in the region. His statements were made during public meetings aimed at boosting BJP's electoral campaign ahead of the November assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

