Rajnath Singh to Represent India at Russia's Historic Victory Day Parade

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is poised to represent India at the forthcoming Victory Day parade in Russia, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War. Sources confirmed that Singh is expected to participate in the grand event in Moscow on May 9.

Although Russian authorities extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is unlikely he will attend the celebrations. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko stated that the invitation process for Modi is being finalized, as previously reported by Russia's Tass news agency.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed Modi's receipt of the invitation, affirming that details regarding India's participation will be released at an appropriate time. Russia has invited several allied nations to partake in the annual parade, strengthening ties with its global partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)