Left Menu

Navigating the New Warfare: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Hybrid Conflicts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized that hybrid warfare, including cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns, is reshaping traditional military strategies. At the DSSC convocation, he noted the impact of emerging technologies, like AI and autonomous systems, on warfare. Singh highlighted India's security challenges along its northern and western borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 12:00 IST
Navigating the New Warfare: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Hybrid Conflicts
Warfare
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the transformation of warfare, where cyber attacks and disinformation have become primary tools for strategic military objectives.

Speaking at the Defence Service Staff College convocation, Singh emphasized that current conflicts showcase a shift from traditional warfare, influenced by advancements in AI and autonomous technologies.

He underscored the increasing need for joint military operations across domains and shed light on India's ongoing challenges from border threats and terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025