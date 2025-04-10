Navigating the New Warfare: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Hybrid Conflicts
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized that hybrid warfare, including cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns, is reshaping traditional military strategies. At the DSSC convocation, he noted the impact of emerging technologies, like AI and autonomous systems, on warfare. Singh highlighted India's security challenges along its northern and western borders.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the transformation of warfare, where cyber attacks and disinformation have become primary tools for strategic military objectives.
Speaking at the Defence Service Staff College convocation, Singh emphasized that current conflicts showcase a shift from traditional warfare, influenced by advancements in AI and autonomous technologies.
He underscored the increasing need for joint military operations across domains and shed light on India's ongoing challenges from border threats and terrorism.
We are in age of Grey Zone, Hybrid warfare, cyber-attacks, disinformation campaign tools to achieve politico-military aims: Rajnath Singh.