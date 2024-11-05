Historic White House Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in Unprecedented Race

The race for the White House between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump has been filled with unprecedented drama. Millions of voters headed to the polls in an election deemed pivotal by many.

Harris, focusing on unity and optimism, contrasts sharply with Trump's combative campaign style. Trump's political comeback is significant, having been nominated by the Republican Party despite previous convictions.

The election remains too close to call, with voter turnout likely determining the final outcome. Both candidates offer starkly different visions for America's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)