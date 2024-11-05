Left Menu

Justice Department Cleared to Monitor Polling Sites in Missouri and Texas

The U.S. Justice Department will monitor polling sites in Missouri and Texas on Election Day to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. Republican-led states attempted to block this move, but judges ruled against their requests. Agreements were made with state officials to allow external monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has been given the green light to deploy lawyers to polling sites in Missouri and Texas on Election Day. This move aims to ensure compliance with federal voting rights legislation amid lawsuits from the Republican-led states to prevent federal oversight.

Despite attempts from these states to block federal election monitoring, judges declined their requests, allowing Justice Department personnel to monitor key polling locations. These efforts come as Republican former President Donald Trump continues to claim widespread voting fraud from the 2020 election.

In late-night decisions, judges ruled against temporary restraining orders in both Missouri and Texas. The agreements in place ensure that federal election observers in Texas will remain outside of polling locations, adhering to state laws regarding electioneering limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

