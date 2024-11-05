Justice Department Cleared to Monitor Polling Sites in Missouri and Texas

The U.S. Justice Department has been given the green light to deploy lawyers to polling sites in Missouri and Texas on Election Day. This move aims to ensure compliance with federal voting rights legislation amid lawsuits from the Republican-led states to prevent federal oversight.

Despite attempts from these states to block federal election monitoring, judges declined their requests, allowing Justice Department personnel to monitor key polling locations. These efforts come as Republican former President Donald Trump continues to claim widespread voting fraud from the 2020 election.

In late-night decisions, judges ruled against temporary restraining orders in both Missouri and Texas. The agreements in place ensure that federal election observers in Texas will remain outside of polling locations, adhering to state laws regarding electioneering limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)