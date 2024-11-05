Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Unveils Transformative Manifesto Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

The Mahayuti alliance released a visionary manifesto promising unprecedented prosperity for Maharashtra, focusing on economic relief for farmers, job creation, women's safety, and social security. Key initiatives include financial aid increase, significant job creation, support for Anganwadi workers, and a pivotal transition to sustainable energy, shaping a progressive state future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:43 IST
Mahayuti Alliance Unveils Transformative Manifesto Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Pic/credit@mieknathshinde). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance, ahead of the assembly elections, revealed a comprehensive manifesto aimed at propelling Maharashtra towards unmatched prosperity and growth. Launching this significant document in Kolhapur North, State leaders such as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, along with Ajit Pawar, highlighted their commitment to transformative growth and a future-forward approach for Maharashtra.

The alliance, an amalgamation of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, has mapped out a ten-point agenda. Their objectives range from offering economic relief to farmers and creating job avenues for the youth to elevating women's safety alongside social security for senior citizens. Notably, they plan to enhance financial support across various sectors, marked by initiatives like the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, which boosts monthly allowances for women and promotes women's safety through the hiring of 25,000 new police officers.

Further commitments focus on ensuring basic needs like food and shelter for all, striving for stable prices of essential goods, and improving living standards across the state. The proposed 25 lakh job opportunities, road development in rural areas, salary hikes for Anganwadi and ASHA workers, and a shift toward renewable energy underscore their vision. In a bid to set a roadmap for the future, their 'Vision Maharashtra 2029' will be introduced in the initial 100 days of their governance, all poised to take effect following the single-phase elections on November 20, with the vote count concluding on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024