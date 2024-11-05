Mahayuti Alliance Unveils Transformative Manifesto Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

The Mahayuti alliance, ahead of the assembly elections, revealed a comprehensive manifesto aimed at propelling Maharashtra towards unmatched prosperity and growth. Launching this significant document in Kolhapur North, State leaders such as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, along with Ajit Pawar, highlighted their commitment to transformative growth and a future-forward approach for Maharashtra.

The alliance, an amalgamation of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, has mapped out a ten-point agenda. Their objectives range from offering economic relief to farmers and creating job avenues for the youth to elevating women's safety alongside social security for senior citizens. Notably, they plan to enhance financial support across various sectors, marked by initiatives like the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, which boosts monthly allowances for women and promotes women's safety through the hiring of 25,000 new police officers.

Further commitments focus on ensuring basic needs like food and shelter for all, striving for stable prices of essential goods, and improving living standards across the state. The proposed 25 lakh job opportunities, road development in rural areas, salary hikes for Anganwadi and ASHA workers, and a shift toward renewable energy underscore their vision. In a bid to set a roadmap for the future, their 'Vision Maharashtra 2029' will be introduced in the initial 100 days of their governance, all poised to take effect following the single-phase elections on November 20, with the vote count concluding on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)