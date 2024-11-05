Trump Declares Historic Election Day as Americans Head to Polls
Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, emphasized the significance of Election Day as 'the most important day in American history.' Voters queued in long lines across the U.S. to choose between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, highlighting the contentious nature of this presidential election.
- Country:
- United States
As millions of Americans cast their votes, former President Donald Trump labeled Election Day as 'the most important day in American history,' underscoring the high stakes of this presidential contest.
In an email to supporters, Trump urged voters to brave long lines, contributing to the election's pivotal role in shaping the nation's future. Trump, running against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, stressed the need for high voter turnout to 'Make America Great Again.'
With more than 80 million votes already cast before Election Day, Trump's statement highlighted the intense competition in critical battleground states. Both campaigns are fighting vigorously to secure every possible vote in an election deemed highly consequential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
