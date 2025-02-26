Romanian Presidential Election Scandal: Georgescu Under Scrutiny

Romanian prosecutors have announced they will be calling Calin Georgescu, the frontrunner from last year's canceled presidential election, for hearings on Wednesday. This development is part of a broader investigation related to election activities, as reported by television station Antena 3 citing judicial sources.

Earlier the same day, prosecutors revealed they are conducting 47 searches of individuals and associations linked to Georgescu. The investigation focuses on several allegations, including campaign funding fraud and acts against the constitutional order.

Currently, Georgescu is not identified as a suspect in the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)