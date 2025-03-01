Venezuela Urged to Take Action Over Enforced Disappearances Amid Presidential Elections

Independent human rights experts have called on the Government of Venezuela to urgently determine the fate and whereabouts of victims of enforced disappearance in connection with the presidential elections in July 2024 and the subsequent presidential inauguration in January 2025. The experts highlighted growing concerns over systematic and politically motivated disappearances targeting opposition members, activists, and human rights defenders.

Faced with what they describe as "biased and dysfunctional domestic institutions," victims' families, legal representatives, and civil society organizations are increasingly turning to international bodies to uncover the truth. These mechanisms are essential for preventing irreparable harm, safeguarding life and personal integrity, and seeking redress for victims.

According to reports, multiple complaints and habeas corpus applications filed by relatives and legal representatives have either been ignored or outright rejected by Venezuelan authorities. This refusal to acknowledge or process claims exacerbates the climate of impunity surrounding these crimes.

Weaponizing Disappearances to Stifle Opposition

The experts noted a disturbing pattern of enforced disappearances aimed at silencing perceived opponents of the government. They condemned the "short-term enforced disappearances" that have been systematically used since the pre-election period and continue to occur. These disappearances are intended to instill fear and suppress dissent.

"State authorities who detain individuals and refuse to disclose their fate or whereabouts effectively place them outside the protection of the law," the experts warned. "Such acts constitute an enforced disappearance, regardless of how long the individual is detained or concealed."

International Urgency and Legal Obligations

The experts urged the Venezuelan government to comply with precautionary measures granted by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and to provide full cooperation with the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances. They called on authorities to disclose the whereabouts of forcibly disappeared persons, end these human rights violations, and ensure accountability for those responsible.

Reports indicate that various Venezuelan institutions are involved in these systematic violations, including:

The Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN)

The General Directorate of Military Counter-Intelligence (DGCIM)

The Bolivarian National Guard (GNB)

The Bolivarian National Police (PNB)

The Parachute Infantry Brigade

The State Police

The judiciary

The Public Defender’s Office

The Attorney General’s Office

The experts stressed that "Persons deprived of their liberty must be guaranteed fundamental legal safeguards, including the right to communicate with family members, lawyers, or representatives of their choosing, and to be promptly brought before a judicial authority to determine the lawfulness of their detention."

Additionally, they emphasized that foreign nationals detained in Venezuela must be granted immediate access to their consular representatives, as required under international law.

Ongoing International Engagement

The UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances remains in contact with Venezuelan authorities to address these concerns. The independent experts continue to monitor the situation closely and urge immediate and transparent action to prevent further human rights violations and uphold the rule of law in Venezuela.