Brice Oligui Nguema Announces Candidacy for Gabon's 2025 Presidential Election

Brice Oligui Nguema, Gabon's interim president, marked his 50th birthday with the announcement that he would contend in the Central African nation's presidential election on April 12, 2025.

Nguema rose to power following a military coup in 2023, which was the eighth such event in West and Central Africa between 2020 and 2023. This coup concluded the lengthy governance of Ali Bongo and his family in the oil-rich Gabon. Although many Gabonese celebrated Bongo's overthrow, concerns lingered among analysts that the military leadership might try to maintain its hold on power.

In a significant development, Gabon approved a new constitution by a vast majority in a referendum conducted by military authorities, who claimed it would pave the way toward democratic governance. Notably, this new document does not prohibit Nguema from participating in the presidential race.

